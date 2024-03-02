Central Fact-Finding Team To Visit Sandeshkhali On Sunday

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) A Central fact-finding committee on human rights violation headed by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice L. Narsimha Reddy (Retd), will visit the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on March 3.

The other members of the team include retired IPS officer Raj Pal Singh; advocate and former member of National Commission for Women, Charu Wali Khanna; advocate and former registrar of National Human Rights Commission, O.P. Vyas; senior journalist Sanjeev Nayak; and consultant to NFRC and NCPCR, Bhavna Bajaj, according to a press statement issued by the committee.

To recall, the fact-finding team had tried to reach Sandeshkhali on February 25, but were stopped midway by the state police citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC as the reason.

A suit was filed at the Calcutta High Court in the matter and on February 28, the single-judge bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda allowed the Central fact-finding team to visit Sandeshkhali.

According to the press statement issued by the committee, the team will visit three places in Sandeshkhali on Sunday -- Majher Para, Natun Para and the Naskar Para Ras Temple.

“The committee members will interact with the victims of the gruesome incident. After the visit, a final report will be prepared by the committee which will be submitted to the Constitutional authorities of India,” the press statement read.