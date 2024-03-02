Russians Strike More Than 300 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy army struck 306 times at six settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians shelled Novodanilivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka from the air, attacked Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka with 79 drones, and also carried out six MLRS attacks on Robotyne and Novodanilivka," he wrote.

Another 218 artillery shells hit the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Levadne.

There were 26 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

There were no reports of casualties.

As reported, the day before, the enemy fired four missiles at the village of Yulivka, near Zaporizhzhia.