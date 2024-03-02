In Odesa, Man Pulled Out Of Rubble Of High-Rise Building, Doctors Checking Him

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a person was rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building hit by an enemy drone.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Rescuers have just managed to get a man out of the rubble. Fortunately, he is alive," Kiper wrote.

According to him, the man was in the basement when the enemy drone hit.

Death toll from Russian drone attack onrises to two

The man is conscious and is being examined by doctors.

The search and clearance of the rubble is ongoing.

As reported, 18 apartments in a high-rise building were destroyed in Odesa as a result of a nighttime drone attack, two people were killed and eight injured, including one child.