Border Guards Receive 50 Minibuses From Charitable Organization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards received 50 Volkswagen Transporter minibuses from the MK Foundation charitable organization.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform reported.

"Border guards received 50 minibuses. The vehicles were purchased by the charitable organization MK Foundation for border protection and combat missions at the front," the statement said.

The initiative was also joined by partner companies: the esports organization NAVI, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and Maincast studio. The equipment was handed over in Volyn.

"We all contribute to the purchase of these vehicles for those who need them. All the vehicles are in good condition, serviced and ready to be used by our defenders in the areas where they are most needed. Our main goal is to bring Ukraine's victory closer," said Oleksandr Osoka, Director of the MK Foundation.

Ukraine needs U.S. assistance not only for defending, but also for regaining land - Pentagon

The border guards noted that their units are actively using this type of vehicle while performing tasks in the combat zone.

"All 50 vehicles will soon be sent to the border guard detachments that are currently countering the aggressor," said Roman Kosmina, deputy head of the Volyn border guard detachment for weapons and equipment.

As reported, the State Border Guard Service has repeatedly received vehicles from the MK Foundation. Thus, the foundation has donated more than 160 cars and ambulances to the border guards.