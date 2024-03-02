Heydar Aliyev Center Hosts Presentation Of Qarabag FC - 30 Seasons Away Documentary Film

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 1, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the screening of the
documentary "Qarabag FC - 30 Seasons Away", Azernews reports.
Government officials, President of Baku Media Center Arzu
Aliyeva, representatives of the sports community and cultural
figures took part in the event.
The documentary features the impressive performance of Qarabag
football club in the local championship and the European Cups, as
well as the fate of the "Imarat" stadium following the occupation
of the Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces. It also
highlights the story of Allahverdi Baghirov, a former football
player of Qarabag and a National Hero of Azerbaijan.
The four-part documentary, a collaborative project of the
Ministry of Culture, "Salnamefilm" and "Azerbaijanfilm", includes
footage made by foreign journalists and football players about the
"Imarat" stadium and Qarabag club, as well as their opinions.
