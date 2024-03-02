Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Secgen Discuss Country's Priorities Within Organization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the social media account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.

"The sides discussed issues on the OSCE agenda and Azerbaijan's priorities within the organization," the publication of the ministry says.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Türkiye. During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, speak at the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the XXI century", as well as hold numerous bilateral meetings.