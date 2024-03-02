Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Secgen Discuss Country's Priorities Within Organization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with OSCE
Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid within the framework of the
Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the social media account of the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.
"The sides discussed issues on the OSCE agenda and Azerbaijan's
priorities within the organization," the publication of the
ministry says.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on
a working visit to Türkiye. During the visit, the Minister is
scheduled to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, speak at
the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization
of Turkic States in the XXI century", as well as hold numerous
bilateral meetings.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.