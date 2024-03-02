               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Energy Minister On Visit To Algeria


3/2/2024 5:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, visited the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Azernews informs, citing the ministry.

Minister Shahbazov will participate in the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit of Heads of State and Government on March 2.

The summit is planned to discuss policy, recent developments, and trends in the gas field, as well as the role of natural gas resources in the global energy market in the coming period.

Shahbazov will also hold bilateral meetings.

