Palestinian Boy Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Force In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 2 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Kafr Ni'ma Town in west Ramallah, on Saturday, according to Palestinian media reports.

Mohammad Al-Deek, 16, was shot in the head when Israeli occupation forces advanced into the town in the early hours of Saturday, reported the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that its medical team hand taken the boy to hospital where he was pronounced dead later. (end)

nf







