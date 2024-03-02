Kuwait University Organizes Marathon To Promote Sports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Ashour

KUWAIT, March 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University organized the first-of-its-kind marathon in Sabah Al-Salem University city Saturday morning, with widespread participation from inside and outside the university.

Speaking to KUNA, Acting Assistant Dean for Student Activities at Kuwait University Dr. Salem Al-Shammari emphasized the event's mission: to invigorate the athletic involvement within the academic and student populace.

Al-Shammari further added that the Deanship of Student Affairs is actively enhancing sports and physical activities on campus, acknowledging their positive impact in fostering a healthy environment, as he commended the students' and the public's enthusiastic participation in the marathon.

In a parallel statement to KUNA, Nasser Al-Dhubaibi, director of sports activities at Kuwait University's Deanship of Student Affairs, revealed that the marathon marks its first run in Sabah Al-Salem University city, with over 2,000 participants from within and beyond the university.

The primary targets for participation in the five-kilometer marathon within the university city were faculty, staff, students, and then the general public, he mentioned.

The event offers participants a chance to explore college buildings and university facilities, many of which have won awards for their architectural and engineering design in international competitions, he pointed out. (end)

