Gusty Winds Damage Several Structures In South Kashmir's Anantnag


3/2/2024 5:08:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A strong windstorm swept south Kashmir on Saturday, damaging several structures in the Verinag area of Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said strong winds damaged the rooftops of houses and shops in Nowgam village.

Signboards of several shops were also blown away but there have been no reports of any loss of life or injury.

