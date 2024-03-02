4 Houses Partially Damaged In J&K's Kishtwar Due To Heavy Rains

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that due to heavy rains, three residential houses were partially damaged in Mughalmaidan, while one house was also damaged in the Pathimhall area of Kishtwar district.

They however said that no loss of life or any other injury was reported in the incident.

A police officer said that soon after information was received about the incident, a team immediately rushed to the spot and were accessing the losses. The officer further added that all the people residing in the houses are being shifted to safer places amid this rainy weather.

