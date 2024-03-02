ACB Names Squad For ODI Series Against Ireland

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a 16-member squad for three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland.

Two key spinners, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, will miss the series, scheduled to commence on March 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, due to injuries.

ACB said in a statement right-arm off-spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who took part in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024, has been included in the team and is expected to be a potential debutant for Afghanistan.

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Nangyal Kharoti and pacer Bilal Sami have also been included in the ODI lineup.

ACB's interim Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said:“Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman continue to recover from their injuries and were unavailable for selection. However, we have included some top-performing youngsters in Nangyal Kharoti and Bilal Sami.”

He hailed Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar as a talented cricketer who demonstrated excellent skills during the U19 World Cup.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Shahidullah Kamal and Qais Ahmad are among the stand-by players.

Ireland beat Afghanistan in the one-off Test by six wickets at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

