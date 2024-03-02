Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: 'Got Fitted For Clothes, It'll Be A Fun Thing..,' Says Bill Gates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant a conversation with the Times of India, the co-founder of Microsoft expressed that India's plentiful talent pool is evidence that the educational investments made in previous years are“really paying off”.Gates said that it was his first Indian wedding.“I'm starting at the top (laughs). It'll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it'll be a fun thing to do,” TOI reported Read: Ambanis paid Rihanna whopping ₹74 crore to perform at the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities“India has made incredible progress. The depth of talent in this country is phenomenal. It's evident that the educational investments made years ago are really paying off,” he was quoted as saying further praised the Indian government's emphasis on health, education, and digital technology, affirming that India stands at the forefront globally in these areas.“We're in discussions with government about how we can work together to help other countries reap similar benefits. They've initiated this conversation very effectively, particularly through their leadership in G20,” Bill Gates said three-day pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on Friday evening in Jamnagar, Gujarat Ambani is soon to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant list of attendees includes the global who's who, from the business world to Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and more personalities like Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others, graced the mega event Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding menu unveiled; 65 chefs from Indore to cook 2,500 dishesThe guest list additionally includes prominent figures such as former Prime Minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt; former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper; President of Google, Donald Harrison; former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga; former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd; and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab expected to attend are CEO and MD ADNOC, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber; CEO BP, Murray Auchincloss; Chairman and Founder Colony Capital, Thomas Barrack; CEO JC2 Ventures, John Chambers; Former CEO bp, Bob Dudley; President of Global Development at BMGF, Christopher Elias; Executive Chairman at Exor, John Elkann; and CEO of Endeavor, Ari Emanuel.(With inputs from agencies)

