Prince Harry Was 'Hurt' During His Visit To King Charles III Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Harry's recent interactions with the media hint at a pivot in how he deals with Royal Family matters. Once outspoken, he now opts for a guarded approach, especially concerning King Charles III's health his earlier interview with Good Morning America, Harry chose not to discuss his father's cancer in detail. When questioned about his dad's health, Prince Harry said, \"That stays between me and him\".Also Read: 'Right time to come together'; Prince Harry-Meghan Markle all set to reunite with Royal FamilyIt was a move that diverged from his candid revelations in the past. He was quite open in his memoir and a Netflix docu-series with Meghan Markle. This shift suggests Harry's awareness of past excesses in criticising the Royals.\"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,\" Harry said on GMA. \"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that.\"Also Read: Meghan Markle is no 'Angelina Jolie': Royal commentator says Hollywood is snubbing Prince Harry's wifeHarry was also asked if a reunion was possible because of King Charles III's health conditions. \"Yeah, I'm sure,\" he said.\"Any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy,\" he added was 'hurt'\"Harry's refusal to go into detail about his father's illness on Good Morning America is definitely a sign that he knows he has gone too far in the past,\" Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror the same time, he only got to talk to the King only for half an hour Read: Will Prince Harry's book have his US visa rejected due to admission of drug use?\"He was hurt that he only got to spend 30 minutes with his father on his recent visit and that officials made it clear that he was not really wanted,\" Quinn added.

