Nathan Lyon Achieves Unprecedented Milestone In Test Cricket: Top Run-Scorer Without A Half-Century

In the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Australian spin maestro Nathan Lyon etched a distinctive batting record, securing the position of the player with the highest Test runs without achieving a single half-century. Lyon, acting as a nightwatchman on day two following the dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, scored an impressive 41 runs in 46 balls, adorned with six fours. This marked Lyon's unique feat after participating in 128 Tests and 162 innings, accumulating a total of 1,501 runs with an average of 12.72, and his highest individual score standing at 47.

Following closely is West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, boasting 1,174 runs in 81 Tests with an average of 11.50, achieving a best score of 41. In the third position is Pakistani pace legend Waqar Younis, with 1,010 runs in 87 Tests, averaging 10.20 and reaching a top score of 45.

Shifting the focus to the match, Australia set a challenging target of 369 runs for New Zealand. In their second innings, Australia secured a 368-run lead, ultimately being bowled out for 164. Surprisingly, Nathan Lyon emerged as the top-scorer with 41 runs, supported by Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), and Usman Khawaja (28). Glenn Phillips (5/45) showcased a stellar bowling performance for the Kiwis, with Matt Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) also making notable contributions.

In the initial innings, Australia, initially struggling at 211/7, bounced back with an exceptional knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (174* in 275 balls). His impressive 116-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood (22) helped Australia reach a total of 383. Kiwi bowler Henry (5/70) secured a five-wicket haul, while William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn took two wickets each for New Zealand.