Kerala: Salary Of State Government Employees Delayed; Expected To Credit On March 4

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The salary of the state government employees is delayed and will be credited from Monday. This delay stems from the inability to withdraw funds from the ETSB account via banks, as there is currently no provision for online transactions. Around 97,000 people were scheduled to get paid on the first day.

There is an immediate need to replenish the treasury because the ETSB account was frozen due to a cash shortfall. The funds must be raised by public sector organizations, and they must direct reserves and dividends into the treasury. The government workers' protests have become more intense in response to the delay. The Secretariat Action Council blamed the government's mismanagement for the delayed payment. It was also decided to hold a protest demonstration in the incident.

The suspension of salaries for state government employees has been attributed to a financial crisis. However, the Treasury Department and the Finance Department have declined to provide further clarification, citing technical issues. Despite the salaries being reflected in the Employees Treasury Savings Bank accounts the employees are unable to withdraw the funds either through the bank or online.

There are allegations that this move is a government strategy to preempt criticism by creating the illusion that salaries have been credited. Approximately 97,000 individuals working in various departments including Home, Revenue, Treasury, GST, and Secretariat were scheduled to receive their salaries on the first day of the month.