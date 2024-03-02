Gautam Gambhir Appeals To BJP For Release From Political Responsibilities To Focus On Cricket Commitments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unexpected development, Gautam Gambhir, the Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has declared his decision to withdraw from active political involvement. The former cricketer, who represented East Delhi, conveyed this announcement via Twitter, expressing his intention to refocus on his cricket commitments, a domain he passionately engaged in before entering the realm of politics. In his tweet, Gambhir disclosed that he has formally requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda to relieve him of his political responsibilities, emphasizing his gratitude to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people.

This decision comes amid speculation that Gambhir might not secure a ticket for the forthcoming 2024 elections. Having joined the BJP in March 2019, Gambhir swiftly became a prominent figure within the party, winning the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a substantial margin of 6,95,109 votes.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," Mr Gambhir wrote.