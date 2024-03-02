Ibovespa Edges Up With Key Stocks In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index modestly climbed at March's onset, echoing trends from Wall Street. It finished the day up 0.12%, at 129,180.37 points, despite a slight weekly dip of 0.18%.



The spotlight was on Brazil's economic data. The nation's GDP saw no quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4 2023 but rose 2.9% across the year.



Revisions showed Q3's economy flatlined, not the slight growth first reported. The economy expanded by 1.3% in Q1 but slowed to 0.8% in Q2 after adjustments.



In the US , the manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in January.



This marks 16 months below the 50 threshold, signaling contraction, surprising analysts who expected a 49.5 PMI.







Casas Bahia's stocks soared 7.52% following news of a successful R$1.5 billion debt rescheduling with banks.



Embraer also enjoyed a boost, fueled by the prospects of new aircraft orders.



Conversely, B3 shares fell over 3% amid news of Mubadala Capital's intent to start a new exchange in Rio de Janeiro.



MRV saw its shares decline after last year's Q4 earnings were announced.



Vale slightly dropped by 0.16%, while Petrobras nudged up by 0.10%.



This trading day illustrated how economic updates and company news shape market sentiments, spotlighting key players within Ibovespa.

