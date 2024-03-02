Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Kicks Off At West Kowloon Cultural District

The three-day flagship event features over 45 game booths showcasing the engineering profession HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 - The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) has organised the Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival (the Carnival), and the Carnival kicked off today at an opening ceremony in Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District. The ceremony was officiated by Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho, JP, The Secretary for Development, Mr Y E Shuiqiu, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ( LOCPG ), and Ir Ricky LAU Chun Kit, JP the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) . They were accompanied by I r Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, the HKIE President, Ir BOK Kwok Ming Aaron, the HKIE Immediate Past President, Ir Eric MA Siu Cheung, JP, the HKIE Senior Vice President and Ir Prof Alfred SIT Wing Hang, JP, the HKIE Chief Executive and Secretary . The three-day flagship event aimed at enhancing public interest and knowledge of the engineering profession.

The Carnival with the theme 'Be the Change' is now open and will run until 3 March 2024 (Sunday). Located in Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District, the Carnival features over 45 booths and games from HKIE and various partners and sponsors, including Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, MTR Corporation, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Urban Renewal Authority and more, sharing engineering knowledge and technologies. It also offers exciting competitions and performances and is open to the public for free.

Ms LINN Hon Ho, Bernadette, JP, The Secretary for Development said, 'This year, the diversified themes of the 'Hong Kong Engineers Week' include enhancing cooperation among members of the industry, attracting young talents, striving for innovation, as well as emphasising participation and contribution in national development, which are also our goals. We hope to work with engineering professionals to build a sustainable future, and to participate in and contribute towards the betterment of our nation.'

Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, the HKIE President , mentioned ' The Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival, in its second consecutive year organised by HKIE, is centered around the theme 'Be the change' this year. The Carnival aims to raise awareness about the unique role of engineers in shaping our society. It also aims to showcase the diversity and innovation within the engineering profession, inspire young people's creativity and encourage them to pursue their interests in engineering.'

The HKIE has invited a distinguished group of guests and media to experience the carnival's interactive booths, featuring virtual reality (VR) games, aircraft models, sophisticated gadgets etc. to spark public interest in aviation engineering. The Carnival offers several photo booths for participants to take selfies, providing a leisurely and relaxing spot for the public.

In addition, the HKIE has organised the first 'Engineer Alliance' competition this year to demonstrate the professional standards of the HKIE and its continuous pursuit of excellence in promoting advancements in the field of engineering. The finalists made their debut at the opening ceremony. Each of the finalists introduced themselves and called for votes. The finalists will showcase their professionalism through two rounds of intense and thrilling challenges in the coming two days. The competition result will be announced on 3 March.

Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho JP, The Secretary for Development (3rd right), Mr YE Shuiqiu, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the LOCPG (3rd left) and Ir Ricky LAU Chun Kit, JP, the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (2nd left) presided over the opening ceremony of the Carnival and accompanied by Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, the HKIE President (middle) , Ir Aaron BOK Kwok Ming, the HKIE Immediate Past President (2nd right) , Ir Eric MA Siu Cheung, JP, the HKIE Senior Vice President (1st left) and Ir Prof Alfred SIT Wing Hang, JP, the HKIE Chief Executive and Secretary (1st right), host the ceremony with creative special effects, officially launching the Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival.

Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho, JP, The Secretary for Development, delivers the speech at the opening ceremony.

Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, the HKIE President, hopes to deepen public understanding of the engineering industry through this Carnival.

Finalists of 'Engineer Alliance', Mr Anthony CHAN Chun Yip (1st right), Miss Miro CHAN Sum Chau (2nd right), Ir Eva LEE Ho Yan (2nd left) and Miss Jessy NG Cheuk Sze (1st left) make their first public appearance.

Over a hundred guests gather at the opening ceremony and take pictures with the officiating guests.

Student teams of 'Our Dream City' Primary Student Design Contest introduce their works and share their creative concepts and the engineering techniques applied in their 'dream cities' with the guests.

Group photo of the guests and participating primary school students and teachers of the 'Our Dream City' Primary Student Design Contest.

Hashtag: #HKIE The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the HKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.

The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit





