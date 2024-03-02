President Ilham Aliyev`S Speech At 10Th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting Captures Spotlight In Georgian Media Coverage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the10th Southern Gas Corridor
Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory
Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku has garnered attention
from leading Georgian media outlets, Azernews reports.
The articles, published by "newsday", "qafqazturk",
"realnews", "aktual", "interpress", "24news",
"kavkasia" information portals, "Marneuli FM" radio in
Azerbaijani, Russian and Georgian languages, featured remarks made
by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the meetings.
The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“The
Southern Gas Corridor is a really success story”,“Azerbaijan
proved to be a reliable partner” and“Hosting COP29 is a sign of
our willingness to contribute to our green agenda”.
