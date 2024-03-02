               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev`S Speech At 10Th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting Captures Spotlight In Georgian Media Coverage


3/2/2024 3:08:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku has garnered attention from leading Georgian media outlets, Azernews reports.

The articles, published by "newsday", "qafqazturk", "realnews", "aktual", "interpress", "24news", "kavkasia" information portals, "Marneuli FM" radio in Azerbaijani, Russian and Georgian languages, featured remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the meetings.

The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“The Southern Gas Corridor is a really success story”,“Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner” and“Hosting COP29 is a sign of our willingness to contribute to our green agenda”.

MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search