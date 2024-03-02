'Anytime': Sam Altman Responds To Old X Thread After Elon Musk Sues Openai

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to an old X thread of a brief conversation he had with Elon Musk after the tech billionaire sued the ChatGPT maker, alleging that the company breached their original contractual agreements around AI.

Altman supported Musk's Tesla in May 2019, saying that it was gross to see so many people oppose the EV maker.

"It's gross seeing so many root against Tesla. Be the person on the side of the climate and innovation, not the person hoping to make money on puts," Altman had posted on X.

"Also, betting against Elon is historically a mistake...and the best product usually wins," he added.

To which Musk responded: "Thanks Sam".

On Friday, Altman revived the five-year-old thread by responding to Musk's thank-you note.

"Anytime", he wrote, with a salute emoji.

The lawsuit, filed in a court in San Francisco in the US, revolves around OpenAI's latest natural language model titled GPT-4.

Musk alleged that OpenAI and Microsoft (which has poured billions of dollars into Sam Altman-run company) have“improperly licensed GPT-4” despite agreeing that artificial general intelligence (AGI) capabilities“would remain non-profit and dedicated to humanity”.

He was an original board member of OpenAI until 2018.