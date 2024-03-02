Israeli Shelling On 3 Gaza Homes Killed 17 Civilans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Mar.2 (Petra) - At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured during the past 24 hours after Israeli occupation forces targeted three homes in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia regions in the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources Saturday, occupation warplanes targeted two unidentified houses east of Deir al-Balah area in the central coastal enclave, noting that 15 martyrs were evacuated to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, alongside other wounded Gazans.
In the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, sources reported that the occupation army bombed a home housing 70 people, noting that two martyrs were evacuated to the hospital, amid fears of a massacre.
In preliminary statistics, Gaza death toll rose to 30,228 victims and 71,377 others wounded since last October 7.
