Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Fiji


3/2/2024 2:09:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said, Azernews reports.

The epicenter, with a depth of 536.6 km, was initially determined to be 35 east of Ono-i-au Island, Fiji.

