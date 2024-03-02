Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Fiji

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted the Pacific Ocean,
the US Geological Survey said, Azernews reports.
The epicenter, with a depth of 536.6 km, was initially
determined to be 35 east of Ono-i-au Island, Fiji.
