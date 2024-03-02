Azerbaijan Reports Remarkable Recovery Rate Amid New Cases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 514 new cases of coronavirus infection have been
recorded in Azerbaijan over the past month, with 513 patients
having recovered and 28 others having died after testing positive
for COVID-19, Azernews reports, citing the Task Force under the
Cabinet of Ministers.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan now stand at 835,144,
with 824,602 recoveries and 10,428 deaths. Currently, 114
individuals are undergoing treatment.
A total of 7,762,507 coronavirus tests have been conducted in
the country so far,” the Task Force added.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.