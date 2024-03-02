Azerbaijan Reports Remarkable Recovery Rate Amid New Cases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 514 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan over the past month, with 513 patients having recovered and 28 others having died after testing positive for COVID-19, Azernews reports, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan now stand at 835,144, with 824,602 recoveries and 10,428 deaths. Currently, 114 individuals are undergoing treatment.

A total of 7,762,507 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.