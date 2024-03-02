Kuwait Oil Price Down 2 Cents To USD 81.82 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by two cents on Friday to USD 81.82 per barrel, compared with USD 81.84 pb a day earlier, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude went up USD 1.64 to reach USD 83.55 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.71 to hit USD 79.97 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.