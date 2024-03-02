IVPL: Cricket Is In My Blood, Want To Continue Playing More, Says Jatin Saxena

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida (U.P), March 2 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Warriors batter Jatin Saxena is savoring his time in the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Jatin, who was picked by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018, has been in good form in the IVPL, scoring 188 runs in five matches. The batter is enjoying his stay with former Indian wicket-keeper Naman Ojha.

"Just sharing the opening partnership with a player like Naman Ojha, who is my colleague is an honour. Playing with the best players on our side like Munaf bhai who is a world cup winner has boosted our morales," said Jatin.

With a cricketing journey spanning two decades, the 41-year-old is now determined to leave his mark in the IVPL while maintaining his fitness for continued longevity in the sport.

"There's nothing more than the usual game because I have been playing for almost 20 years in the first class format and since childhood i have been learning so the same thing is going on. It's about repeating the same things like focusing on every ball, playing according to your merit and strengths, avoiding your weaknesses and so on," said Jatin.

"You have to keep your communications open so basically I am fortunate that I am getting a few communications and getting some platforms to play on. IVPL is one of those so I am looking forward to it and I will try my best with my fitness so that I can continue it for a longer period of time. Cricket is in my blood so I am just continuing with my fitness," he added.

Reflecting on his inaugural IVPL experience, Jatin emphasized the privilege of sharing the dressing room with international players.

"It's my first experience so it has been wonderful. It's the first big league after a long time. I played the IPL in 2018 and after that I have been playing a few overseas leagues but this is a good platform where big players, international players are playing so sharing the dressing room and ground with them I am really proud of that and performing with them has also been special for me," said Jatin.

The semi-final of the IVPL will get underway on Saturday, Jatin Saxena will feature in the second match when VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Warriors will lock horns in the evening.