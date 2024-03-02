Tamil Nadu: Temperature Likely To Increase In March

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Weather Department has said that the temperature is likely to increase in March at many places in the state.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) said that the maximum temperature in the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalattu and Tiruvallur will increase in the next few days.

P. Senthamaraikannan, Director of Area Cyclone Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre said that in February minimum temperature in a few interior districts of Tamil Nadu like Karur, Erode and Salem had also increased.

He added that in the next few days, the temperature will increase which would be above normal in the northern coastal districts of the state.

He said that towards the end of the month, a few more districts in the interior of Tamil Nadu are expected to record one or two degrees temperature more than expected.

Meteorological Department said many parts of the state will witness mist in the morning hours for a few hours due to the change in the wind patterns.

An official said that, in the next few days, western Tamil Nadu will witness a spike in temperature between 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Chennai is likely to record 35 degrees Celsius in the next few days.