Today In Kuwait's History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 2 (KUNA) --



1991 -- The United Nations Security Council issued Resolution 686 stipulating terms for the Iraqi regime to heed, ahead of the official declaration for halting war operations in Kuwait.

1999 -- State of Kuwait hosted the Asian shooting championship with participation of contenders from 10 countries in addition to Kuwait.

2006 -- Abdulatif Al-Shayea, member in the 1952 Municipal Council, the Awqaf Council in 1955 and the Education Council in 1960, died at the age of 85.

2012 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water raised power fees for a kilowatt per hour by 25 fils and that of investment by five fils. The costs for agricultural and industrial installations have been increased by three fils, for other kinds of usage by 12 fils.

2017 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water set price of a unit of fresh water at four dinars, that of the investment and commercial consumption at two dinars, for industrial and agricultural installations at KD 1.25.

2021 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the 38th government under chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. This government included two new portfolios: Ministry of State for promotion of Nazaha and Ministry of State for Communication and Information Technology. (end)

ag











MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925064