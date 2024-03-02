Elon Musk Sues Openai Over Abandoned AI Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
and its CEO, Sam Altman, saying they abandoned the startup's
original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit
of humanity and not for profit, Azernews informs, citing
Reuters.
The lawsuit filed late on Thursday in California Superior Court
in San Francisco is a culmination of Musk's long-simmering
opposition to the startup he co-founded. OpenAI has since become
the face of generative AI, partly due to billions of dollars in
funding from Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab. Musk went on to
found his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI, launched last
July.
Musk's lawsuit alleges a breach of contract, saying Altman and
co-founder Greg Brockman originally approached him to make an
open-source, non-profit company, but the startup established in
2015 is now focused on making money.
Musk said OpenAI's three founders originally agreed to work on
artificial general intelligence (AGI), a concept that machines
could handle tasks like a human, but in a way that would "benefit
humanity," according to the lawsuit.
OpenAI would also work in opposition to Alphabet Inc's
(GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google, which Musk said he believed was
developing AGI for profit and would pose grave risks.
Instead, OpenAI "set the founding agreement aflame" in 2023 when
it released its most powerful language model GPT-4 as essentially a
Microsoft product, the lawsuit alleged.
Musk has sought a court ruling that would compel OpenAI to make
its research and technology available to the public and prevent the
startup from using its assets, including GPT-4, for the financial
gains of Microsoft or any individual.
OpenAI's top executives rejected several claims that Musk made
in his lawsuit, Axios reported on Friday, citing a memo.
"It was never going to be a cakewalk," Altman said in his note,
also seen by Axios. "The attacks will keep coming."
OpenAI, Microsoft, and Musk did not respond to Reuters requests
for comment on the lawsuit.
Musk is also seeking a ruling that GPT-4 and a new and more
advanced technology called Q* would be considered AGI and therefore
outside of Microsoft's license to OpenAI.
