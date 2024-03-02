Azerbaijan's Oil Price Goes Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market
has increased by $2.17, or 2.5%, to $89.68 per barrel, Azernews reports.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $83.55 per
barrel.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023 was
set at $60 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020
($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July
2008.
