Biden, Meloni Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Continued international support for Ukraine was a major topic of the talks on Friday at the White House between U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said this at a press briefing on March 1, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that the leaders had underscored their commitment to continue to support Ukraine, as it confronts Russian aggression.

Kirby added that Biden had pledged to persuade Congress to pass a package with additional funding for national security needs, which includes more than $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

Pentagon looking into sending aid to Ukraine without Congress approval

In addition, the leaders discussed global challenges, including escalation in the Middle East, the need to protect international shipping in the Red Sea, and humanitarian support for peaceful Palestinians.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Kyiv on February 24.