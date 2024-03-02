War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Strike 13 Russian Troop Concentration Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-two combat engagements were recorded across the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy carried out 9 missile strikes, 100 air strikes and 161 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed kamikaze drones. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 14 UAVs.

Throughout the day, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Druzhba, Hlukhiv and Volfyne of the Sumy region; Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Topoli, Kyslivka and Sadove of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Novokalynove, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Novobakhmutivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukraine's defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivaivske and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks outside Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, where the enemy attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 29 times.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhiv sector.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions and repel enemy assaults. The enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on enemy personnel and materiel, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 areas where enemy troops were stationed.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit an area of concentration of Russian military hardware, three artillery pieces, three command posts, and three ammunition depots.