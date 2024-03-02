Death Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa has increased to two.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Odesa. An attack by Russian terrorists damaged a nine-story apartment building. At least two people were killed. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Seven more people were injured. Among them is a child. The rescue operation is ongoing, because there may be people under the rubble. There is data that seven residents of the high-rise building cannot be contacted," he said.

The attack left ten apartment buildings without heat supply.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones. It was reported that one person had been killed and seven others injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

