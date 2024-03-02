THAI Orders 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore : Thai Airways, Boeing and GE Aerospace announced on February 20 that the airline has placed an order and acquisition of 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes equipped with GEnx engines, with the potential to acquire up to 80 Dreamliners, at the Singapore Airshow 2024.

THAI further detailed that for this order, THAI has also secured flexibility to convert between aircraft within the Boeing Dreamliner Family, providing the airline with adaptability and versatility to meet evolving market demands.

"To accomplish the Company's carbon neutral goals by 2050, the 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be equipped with GEnx engines which are known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact. Furthermore, we are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country's economy." said Chai Eamsiri, CEO, THAI.

"Thai Airways' strategic investment in the 787 Dreamliner builds on our long-standing partnership and signifies the airline's commitment to operate a modern, efficient and flexible fleet," said Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing. "This significant order will support Thai Airways' ability to meet demand, foster tourism and trade, and create further opportunities for this carrier."

Moreover, THAI has secured a pathway to acquiring the Boeing 777X as part of this arrangement, potentially further enhancing its fleet with superior range, capacity, and performance.

The seamless interchangeability between these Dreamliner models and B777X offers THAI strategic advantages in optimising routes, capacity, and operational efficiency.

The 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be delivered and introduced into THAI's fleet over a ten-year timeframe, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.