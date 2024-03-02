12Th Global Festival Of Journalism Hosts Electrifying Musical Performance By Uzbekistani Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism witnessed a mesmerizing musical performance by a renowned group hailing from Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event, held at Marwah Studios and organized by the International Journalism Centre and Indo Uzbekistan Film and Cultural Forum, captivated the audience with a blend of Hindi Bollywood melodies and Uzbeki tunes.



Dilnoza Babaeva and Ulugbek Ruzaliyev, the talented musicians from Uzbekistan, enthralled the audience with their soulful renditions, transcending cultural boundaries and winning the hearts of attendees from across India and abroad. Their electrifying performance resonated with the diverse audience, showcasing the universal language of music.



Reflecting on the power of music to unite people, Sandeep Marwah, the host of the event, emphasized its ability to transcend barriers and evoke emotions. He expressed gratitude to the performers for creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.



H.E. Sardor Rustambayev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, highlighting the significance of cultural exchanges in fostering bilateral relations. He commended the efforts of the Indo Uzbekistan Film and Cultural Forum and Marwah Studios in promoting cultural diplomacy through such vibrant events.



The event was attended by distinguished guests including Petr Sizov Counsellor Embassy of Russian Federation, Bayot Rakhmatov, Uzbeki Interpreter, Anila Singh, Spokesperson of BJP; Nidhi Singh, Anchor at Bharat News; Ikbolijon Soliev, Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan; Sadriddin Suyarov, First Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan; and Amrita Srivastava and Kamleshwar Shrivastav, advocates at the Supreme Court. Their presence underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties.



The musical extravaganza served as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared between India and Uzbekistan, fostering mutual appreciation and understanding.



