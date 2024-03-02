Royal Jordanian To Operate New Flights To Britain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 2 (Petra) - The Royal Jordanian (RJ) is scheduled to operate two new services in the UK's London Stansted, starting Sunday with three flights per week and Manchester set to begin next Wednesday by two flights per week.This move aligns with RJ's commercial strategy to further expand its "continuously" growing route network and focus on attracting inbound tourism to Jordan, while enhancing traffic between Jordan and the world, according to an RJ statement.In remarks, RJ vice chairman/CEO, Samer Majali, said the new routes in the UK are a "significant" addition to the airline's network since RJ aims to open new travel options to its customers to serve their needs and facilitate travel of businessmen, Jordanian and Arab communities residing in the UK. The new routes will also enhance tourism from European countries to Jordan.Majali noted the decision to operate flights to these two stations comes to reflect the common interest in developing Jordanian-UK relations.Additionally, the move aims to facilitate travel for Jordanians wishing to visit the UK and stimulate tourism and investment, particularly with the new process of issuing electronic visas to the UK.Majali said Jordan's flag carrier supports national efforts to promote Jordan as a tourist destination and connect Amman to major stations by giving passengers different travel options, building a robust regional network, and increasing frequency of flights to multiple cities.The RJ plan, he noted, is focused on expanding the network of destinations to reach 60 and increasing the size of its fleet of aircraft to almost 40 in the coming years to cater to the growth and development witnessed by the air transport industry and the growing travel demand.