J&K: Heavy Snowfall In Mountains, Rain Lashes Plains

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Heavy snowfall continued in the mountains while rains lashed the plains of J&K on Saturday.

MeT office has forecast snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in the plains until March 4 forenoon.

Reports of heavy snowfall have been reported from Zojila Pass, Baltal, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Gurez, Peer Ki Gali and Sinthan pass areas.

“Weather is likely to improve from March 3 morning onwards,” an official of the MeT department said.

People living in avalanche-prone areas have been advised to exercise caution while moving out. They have also been asked to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary.

Meanwhile, Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of 2 degrees, Gulmarg minus 2 while Pahalgam witnessed 0.5 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town recorded zero degrees minimum temperature, Kargil minus 5.2 and Drass minus 4.3 degrees temperature.

Jammu city recorded 13.4, Katra 10.8, Batote 4.8, Bhaderwah 4.4 and Banihal 4.2 as the night's lowest temperature.