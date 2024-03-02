               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Babayev Meets With WHO Director General


3/2/2024 12:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev met with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus within the framework of the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly, Azernews reports with reference to the official COP29 page on the X social network.

"COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly and discussed the importance of climate action for improving public health and health systems," the statement reds.

It should be noted that this year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.

MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107924982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search