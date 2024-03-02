Minister Babayev Meets With WHO Director General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev met with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus within the framework of the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly, Azernews reports with reference to the official COP29 page on the X social network.

"COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly and discussed the importance of climate action for improving public health and health systems," the statement reds.

It should be noted that this year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.