Weekend Gourmet Nights At Sheraton Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Sheraton Dhaka in Banani is hosting gourmet nights featuring delicious items on weekends.

The weekend gourmet nights are being held at the hotel's signature restaurant The Garden Kitchen. The restaurant also has a scenic alfresco area and offers the biggest buffet spread in the capital, as per a release.



The hotel is offering exquisite buffet dinner on Thursdays and Fridays featuring popular dishes like Lamb Ouzi, Turkish Kebabs, Beef Prime Ribs, Grilled Salmon and many more.



Such signature dishes await guests at city's largest buffet spread, said the release.

The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 8950 net per person. Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards.