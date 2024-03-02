Dhaka Regency Launches Exclusive Offer Celebrating Spring

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announ-ces the launch of their exclusive spring celebration offer, "Colours of Spring". The hotel is offering attractive discounts on a wide range of services to elevate the guests' spring celebrations.

Couples can enjoy the Dine and Stay with room, buffet dinner and buffet breakfast package at BDT 13,555 net or the Happy Stay package with room and buffet breakfast at BDT 9555 net.

Guests can also unwind by the hotel's rooftop swimming pool with a fresh juice or hot coffee at BDT 1999 net per person or BDT 2999 net per couple.

Furthermore, Dhaka Regency is offering Dine Two at Price of One at its signature restaurant Grandiose at BDT 4999 net on selected bank cards. Additionally, a BBQ fiesta is underway for BBQ lovers at the hotel's rooftop garden restaurant-Grill on the Skyline.

Finally, guests can enjoy 20 per cent discount on spa services and 30 per cent discount on gym, among others.