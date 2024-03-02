Amari Dhaka Offers Escape To Luxury

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Amari Dhaka is currently offering guests two attractive staycation packages called the Escape to Luxury.

Unwind in the lap of luxury with the staycation packages for couples at Amari Dhaka. Enjoy a romantic retreat with exclusive breakfast, special discounts, and more, said the hotel in a release.

Couples can stay in a Deluxe King Room at BDT 12,499 net per night. They can also avail buffet breakfast with room at BDT 14,999 net per night.

Furthermore, under the packages, guests can avail free WiFi, late check-out, 10 per cent off on food, 10 per cent discount on spa as well as free use of gym and pool.

It may be mentioned here that this is offer is exclusive to Bangladeshi citizens and expatriates with a valid work permit and it cannot be combined or exchanged with other promotions of the hotel.