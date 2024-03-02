GBP/USD Signal Today - 29/02: Below $1.2715 Steady (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal last Monday

Risk 0.75%. Trades

must be taken before 5pm London time today.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2558.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove

50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Short entry

following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2670, $1.2715, or $1.2786.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Long Trade Ideas
Short Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous forecast forthe GBP/USD currency pairlast Monday that the technical picture remained weakly bullish.

There was a clear pattern of higher lows which was bullish, but we also saw the price reject the $1.2715 area twice, giving a potentially bearish double top.

The technical picture has changed only a little, with the price remaining within its old consolidation zone below $1.2715. However, there are starting to be more bearish developments, such as new lower resistance levels below $1.2715, and more bearish price action.

The new resistance level at $1.2670 looks solid and could provide a good short trade entry if it is reached again.

However, traders should be cautious as the US PCE Price Index data which will be released once the New York session gets underway could push the price anywhere regardless of any technical considerations.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the GBP. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Core PCE Price Index data and US Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time.

