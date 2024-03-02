Natural Gas Today Forecast 01/03: 20-Day EMA (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets are still fairly noisy and might provide significant support, even though they have somewhat declined during Thursday's early hours. Remember that the market is extremely oversold, and this could be a major factor in this commodity over the long term.

As you can see, we attempted to rally throughout Thursday's trading session but ultimately withdrew from the 20-day EMA. This appears to be a market that is generally attempting to establish some kind of, um, basis. Consequently, I believe you need to approach this by asking yourself, "Are we going to end up forming enough support to turn things around?" It's clear from the pair's longer-term charts that the $1.50 level beneath it represents strong support and a significant region of interest. Thus, I believe that a change of some kind is about to occur. The real question at this moment is whether or not it happens rapidly. In the end, I think investing in natural gas is a good idea, but I would never use leverage in such a transaction. This requires a position in an ETF or possibly a CFD , but make sure you comprehend the financing and, of course, adjust the science position appropriately.

It's not a good idea to fully invest in natural gas. It still has a ways to go before it persuades everyone that it wishes to ascend. Naturally, we are approaching a season that is usually quiet. All you need is a really bad winter storm or drillers who just give up. And at these prices, they will carry that out. Thus, it's probably just a matter of time until things start to turn around. But in the end, from a long-term perspective, I start to become really interested if we break down below $1.50. I believe there is a chance for some momentum trade to build up if we break above $2, since short covering would likely accelerate. If that turns out to be the case, there will probably be a lot of "FOMO trading" that picks up, which might quickly push natural gas prices upward. Assuming all else is equal, I believe we will keep seeing this through the lens of maybe a longer-term possibility.

