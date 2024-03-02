Receive Quality Healthcare At Medpark Hospital In Bangkok

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : MedPark Hospital was established from the cooperation of diverse healthcare professional fields and Mahachai Hospital Public Company Limited. The hospital operates under medical professionals and executive teams with over 30 years of experience in the health care industry.

Operating under TPP Healthcare International Co, Ltd, MedPark Hospital has the over-riding objective of drawing together the potential of Thai healthcare personnel to provide patient treatment at full capacity, following the principle of Integrated Care within multi-disciplinary teams. MedPark works to the highest levels of safety and employs value-based care to look after patients in an ongoing manner consistent with individuals' current life patterns.

Assoc Prof Dr Suwatchai Pornratanarangsi of MedPark Hospital said this while speaking to The Bangladesh Monitor recently.



MedPark Hospital is located at the heart of the new business district of Rama IV Road in Bangkok. It occupies a dedicated 25 story building of 90,000 square meters. The hospital partnered with specialists from more than 30 fields of medicine. At full operation, the hospital can service outpatients in 300 examination rooms and provide beds for 550 inpatients, including 130 intensive care beds. The comprehensive complement of advanced medical equipment includes PET-CT, MRI3 Tesla, SPECT-CT, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy (LINAC machine) and a Hybrid Operating Theater.

Pornratanarangsi urged the governments of Bangladesh and Thailand to jointly facilitate visa free travel between the two countries.