Silver Forecast Today - 29/02: Silver Nears Early Support

It's extremely interesting that after an initial decline, silver is rising early in the trading session on Wednesday, hitting a region that has historically been supported.

As usual, the market is incredibly erratic. Because of this, you need to be cautious about your position sizing, and make sure that you have stop losses in place at all times. This will be especially true if you are looking into futures markets as the ability to size position is a bit limited.

Silver Has Support Underneath That I Am Watching

Looking at the silver market , we can see that although silver did dip a little during the Wednesday trading session , it is now beginning to find some support right above the $22.25 mark, as one could anticipate, and it appears that we will attempt to move higher.

It would seem to be a straightforward consolidation maneuver. That makes a lot of sense, as silver tends to be very choppy anyhow. Remember that because silver is a valuable metal, it will be extremely susceptible to interest rates , industrial demand, and possibly even the concept of geopolitical concerns.

In light of this, I believe that there is a good chance we will witness a little rebound and that the $22 level will hold. Furthermore, the market has undoubtedly shown regard for the region between the $22 and $23.50 levels. Consequently, it seems natural that there is a lot more interest as we get closer to the bottom. Not much, in my opinion, has changed.

And that alone is making me consider being optimistic. Although I don't think silver rockets off like a rocket, I do believe that there will be a lot of back and forth commotion in the market going forward. We might proceed to the $24.50 level, an intriguing and significant big resistance barrier , if we were to break above the $23.50 level.

It is possible that we may fall to the $21 level, which offered even more support, if we were to break down below the $22 level. Thus, given everything else being equal, I do think it makes sense to purchase a little amount of silver based on its current worth. Having said that, exercise caution when determining the amount of your stake because silver may be highly volatile and problematic.

