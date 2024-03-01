Hyundai Motor's Sales Up 6 Pc In US Due To Hybrids, Evs

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 2 (IANS) South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor said on Saturday that it recorded a 6 percent increase in its sales in the United States last month.
It sold a total of 60,341 units in the world's largest auto market last month, compared with sales of 57,044 units a year earlier.
The gain was led by a rise in eco-friendly models, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, reports Yonhap news agency.
"Hyundai's sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are steadily rising, with significant year-over-year growth," Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement.
"We take pride in the recognition our EV and plug-in hybrid models have received and remain committed to providing our customers with a diverse range of products."
Kia Corp, its sister company, sold a total of 59,059 units in the U.S. last month, down 3 per cent from the 60,859 units a year earlier.
