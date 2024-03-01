Chief Of Staff Receives French National Order Of Legion Of Honor With Commander Rank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces HE Staff Lt. General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit received the French National Order of the Legion of Honor with the rank of commander in Paris, France.

The awarding of the order comes in appreciation of His Excellency's role in strengthening military relations between the two friendly countries.

HE Chief of Staff of the French Army General Thierry Burkhard presented HE the Chief of Staff with the French National Order of the Legion of Honor during an official ceremony and an inspection of the Guard of Honor, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.





The decoration ceremony was followed by a meeting between HE the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces and the HE the Chief of Staff of the French Army, during which they discussed aspects of military cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.