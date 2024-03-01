'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' Revolutionises Wedding Industry On 'Shark Tank India 3'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The new episode of 'Shark Tank India' season 3 witnessed another marvel of small city startups -- 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay', which is not only trying to reshape the wedding industry, but also making celebrations more accessible and affordable.

A 50-year-old businessman Dayanand Darekar, hailing from Latur, Maharashtra, has turned this fantasy into reality by converting a mobile container into a unique marriage venue.

He has over two decades of experience in event management, and leads this endeavour along with Omkar Darekar and Sangita Darekar.

It can be also used for emergency hospital setup, functions and events. Positioned atop a truck's sturdy frame, 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' unfurls into a spacious 1,200 sq. ft. wedding hall, capable of hosting up to 150 guests seated or 300 guests with floor seating.

The fully air-conditioned hall comes complete with a stage, mandap, and sound system, offering all the essentials for a memorable wedding experience.

Having already hosted over 40 weddings, the pitchers present their vision to Sharks seeking a Rs 2 crore investment for a 10 per cent equity stake.

The price for rental plus food for 200 people costs around Rs 80,000 per day.

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) said:“What do people say when the wedding is conducted here? Do they like it?”

Dayanand replied:“When we conduct a programme in this, they love the place. That's how I get bookings. But they demand more, and we have our limitations.”

However, they do not succeed in sealing a deal with the Sharks.

Talking about the experience, co-founder Omkar said: "Appearing on 'Shark Tank' was a surreal and enriching experience for me. I gained valuable knowledge that could have only been possible through a platform like 'Shark Tank'.”

“The insights provided by the Sharks helped me gain a holistic perspective and would definitely help my business in the future,” he added.

'Shark Tank India 3' streams on Sony LIV.