420 With CNW - Modified Ballot Measure To Broaden Medical Marijuana Approved In Arkansas

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Efforts to

enhance accessibility to medical marijuana

are gaining traction in Arkansas as advocates and industry stakeholders push for a constitutional amendment slated for the November ballot. Tim Griffin, the state's attorney general, recently gave the green light to the

proposed amendment's

ballot language after making some revisions. Now, supporters have until July 5, 2024, to secure approximately 90,704 registered voters' signatures, a crucial step in securing a spot on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.

The ballot committee supporting the proposal, Arkansans for Patient Access, is led by Bill Paschall, executive director of the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN