(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Cisco, NEC and TIM Brazil improve TIM Brazil network quality with automation and advanced data analytics to enhance business customers experience

TOKYO and SAN JOSE, CA., Mar 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Cisco and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) announce their strategic collaboration with TIM Brazil, a leading operator in the Brazilian telecommunications sector. The collaboration aims to improve TIM Brazil network performance, service quality and end-to-end visibility, providing an enhanced experience for customers business of all sizes.

TIM Brazil, leading 5G mobile operator and leader in network coverage in Brazil, has identified key areas for improvement, including end-to-end visibility, automation, and network quality. The company aims to continue its journey of quality improvement, offering a premium network quality and availability to its customers.

In addition, TIM Brazil seeks to elevate the Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) to gain better insights into customer perception and satisfaction (NPS) through visibility, monitoring and performance analytics. To address these objectives, Cisco and NEC proposed a comprehensive solution that expands network monitoring ranging across all transport domains, from cell site routers to metropolitan and regional backhaul and to national backbone, including third-party networks. The Accedian Skylight platform (now part of Cisco), implemented via distributed intelligent sensors through Smart SFPs and AI/ML algorithms, will be deployed to provide a centralized view of the entire network, providing scalability to manage hundreds of thousands of endpoints fully integrated into TIM assurance architecture.

"As leading 5G mobile operator, TIM Brazil is thrilled to partner with Cisco and NEC to enhance our network capabilities and provide superior experience to our customers. Together, we aim to redefine industry standards and deliver a step ahead telecom infrastructure in Brazil", said Marco Di Costanzo, CTO TIM Brazil.

With local support from NEC in Brazil, the initiative includes the supply of new hardware and software platforms, installation and consulting services, training, as well as a three-year support contract. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in ensuring a seamless and high-performance telecommunications infrastructure for TIM Brazil.

“NEC, together with our global partner Cisco, is proud to offer our services to TIM Brazil. Our Center of Excellence (CoE) places a strong emphasis on network automation to enhance our customer's operations and network quality. We keep committed to advancing our service capabilities to support our customer's business success," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation.

“Together with NEC and TIM Brazil, we are demonstrating how we can harness the power of AI/ML algorithms to capture, manage and process billions of data points that can make or break the network," said Kevin Wollenweber, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Provider Connectivity, Cisco Networking. "With the innovative Accedian Skylight platform in place, TIM Brazil can operate with improved agility, and react quickly with informed decisions to prevent network issues.

"NEC and Accedian (now part of Cisco) have a strong collaboration in Latin America and globally, leveraging their expertise to deploy projects. The collaboration between Cisco, NEC, and TIM Brazil is expected to usher in a new era of telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil, providing customers and businesses with a superior experience and setting new industry standards.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible.







About TIM Brazil

Evolve together with courage and respect, transforming technology into freedom" is TIM Brazil's purpose. The operator boasts the widest mobile coverage and the leading 4G presence in Brazil, spearheading the implementation of 5G in the country in line with its proactive approach and signature: "Imagine the possibilities." Committed to best environmental, social, and governance practices, TIM Brazil is part of significant portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook, gathering the world's most sustainable companies, and was the first operator to receive ISO 37001 certification for anti-bribery. Additionally, TIM Brazil is included in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index and leads, among Brazilian companies and the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit

.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

